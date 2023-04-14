Keybank National Association OH Cuts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,338 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $38,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $58.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

