Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $16,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $752,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 125,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 50,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $106.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average of $101.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

