Keybank National Association OH Has $138.66 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $138,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $526.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.03. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.