Keybank National Association OH Has $19.96 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.11% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $19,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,787,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,216,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,428,000 after acquiring an additional 236,270 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.7% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,179,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,238,000 after acquiring an additional 185,411 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,585,000 after acquiring an additional 134,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 475.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 106,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $366.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.76 and its 200-day moving average is $268.87. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $390.62.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Stories

