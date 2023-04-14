Keybank National Association OH Has $22.56 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,514 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $22,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,614.6% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in CMS Energy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 325,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,637,000 after buying an additional 94,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

CMS Energy stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

