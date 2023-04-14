Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 987,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,265 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.16% of Invitation Homes worth $29,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,284,000 after buying an additional 9,004,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,783,000 after buying an additional 9,188,909 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,828,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,435,000 after acquiring an additional 341,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Invitation Homes by 31.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,215,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,217 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 167.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.32.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.