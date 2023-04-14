Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,924 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $27,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPWealth LLP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 36,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.4 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $189.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.