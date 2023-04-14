KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $10.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,945 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

