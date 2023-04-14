KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $455,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.35 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average is $105.61.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

