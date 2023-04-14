Kimberly-Clark (KMB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) recently:

4/14/2023 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $126.00 to $131.00.

4/12/2023 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $134.00 to $138.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Kimberly-Clark was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/20/2023 – Kimberly-Clark was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $122.00.

3/16/2023 – Kimberly-Clark is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Kimberly-Clark is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.29. The company had a trading volume of 373,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,411. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after acquiring an additional 489,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,025,000 after buying an additional 1,643,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,152,000 after buying an additional 715,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,765,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after buying an additional 613,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

