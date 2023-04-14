Kimberly-Clark (KMB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) recently:
- 4/14/2023 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $126.00 to $131.00.
- 4/12/2023 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2023 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $134.00 to $138.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2023 – Kimberly-Clark was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/20/2023 – Kimberly-Clark was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $122.00.
- 3/16/2023 – Kimberly-Clark is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2023 – Kimberly-Clark is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.29. The company had a trading volume of 373,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,411. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after acquiring an additional 489,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,025,000 after buying an additional 1,643,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,152,000 after buying an additional 715,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,765,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after buying an additional 613,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
