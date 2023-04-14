Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.41

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.61 ($0.01). Kodal Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01), with a volume of 431,363,738 shares changing hands.

Kodal Minerals Trading Up 18.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.32.

Kodal Minerals Company Profile

Kodal Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

