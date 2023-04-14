KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNYJY. Morgan Stanley downgraded KONE Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

KONE Oyj Price Performance

Shares of KNYJY stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 363,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,567. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.71.

KONE Oyj Cuts Dividend

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. KONE Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 70.51%.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

