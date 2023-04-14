KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 928.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
KOSÉ Price Performance
OTCMKTS KSRYY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. KOSÉ has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $24.56.
KOSÉ Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KOSÉ (KSRYY)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.