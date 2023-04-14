KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 928.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS KSRYY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. KOSÉ has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $24.56.

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

