KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA) Shares Down 0.6%

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.58 and last traded at $35.82. 15,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 68,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.
KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEUA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 185.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $406,000.
KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Company Profile
The KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KEUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon EUA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted EUA carbon credit futures index. KEUA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.
