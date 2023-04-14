Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock opened at $109.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $109.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.39.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.