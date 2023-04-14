LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Gap Down to $3.86

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $3.64. LanzaTech Global shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 39,331 shares trading hands.
LanzaTech Global Trading Down 6.7 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77.
About LanzaTech Global
LanzaTech Global Inc converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc, formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.
