Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.93.

LVS opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

