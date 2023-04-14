Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 3,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 43,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Leading Edge Materials Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource. It operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, and Mineral Operations Romania. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

