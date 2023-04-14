Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,219 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,219 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $7,962,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $190,270,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7,806.6% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,638. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.13. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

