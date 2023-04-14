Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 31,392 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,392 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083,607. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.60. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

