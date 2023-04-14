Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,933 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Benchmark Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1,143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BHE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,751. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $750.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 34.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BHE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Featured Articles

