Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.59.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.66. The stock had a trading volume of 337,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

