Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Methode Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

NYSE MEI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.78. 11,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,149. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.18.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

About Methode Electronics

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

