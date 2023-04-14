Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,727 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Solar by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in First Solar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in First Solar by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,731 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in First Solar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,182 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FSLR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus upped their target price on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.79.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $4.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.33. 439,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,374. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.79 and a 200 day moving average of $166.69. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $219.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.