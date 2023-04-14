Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,261 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded down $7.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,665. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.26.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

