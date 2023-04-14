Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Getty Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Getty Realty by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Getty Realty by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 15.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 66.0% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 801,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 318,595 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Getty Realty had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GTY. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

