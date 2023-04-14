Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $3.09 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,361,000 after acquiring an additional 126,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $636,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,841,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,015,000 after buying an additional 169,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.3 %

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,487. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

