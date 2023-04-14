LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LC. Maxim Group cut their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered LendingClub from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered LendingClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

LendingClub Stock Up 2.3 %

LC opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $769.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). LendingClub had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,527 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,716,000 after buying an additional 1,243,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,172,000 after buying an additional 725,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,604,000 after buying an additional 31,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,285,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

