Lennar Co. (LEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th.

Lennar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 110.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lennar has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lennar to earn $10.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $103.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.86. Lennar has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $109.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lennar will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,442,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.21.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.