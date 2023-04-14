Lennar Co. (LEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th.
Lennar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 110.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lennar has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lennar to earn $10.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.
Lennar Stock Performance
Shares of LEN stock opened at $103.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.86. Lennar has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $109.28.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar
In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,442,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.21.
About Lennar
Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
