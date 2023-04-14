Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $200,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lennar Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

NYSE:LEN opened at $103.84 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average of $91.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.