Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th.
Lennar has raised its dividend by an average of 110.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lennar has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lennar to earn $10.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.
Lennar Stock Performance
NYSE:LEN opened at $103.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.86. Lennar has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $109.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Lennar
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Lennar Company Profile
Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
