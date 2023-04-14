Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Lowered to $19.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

LEVI opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 176,864 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,037 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,153 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

