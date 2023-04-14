Lido DAO Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.24 Billion (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and approximately $117.58 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $2.58 or 0.00008397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 869,290,276 tokens. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO offers a liquid staking solution for Ethereum 2.0, enabling users to earn staking rewards on their ETH holdings without locking them up or running their own validator node. Users deposit ETH and receive stETH in return, which can be freely traded and used in other DeFi protocols. Lido DAO is governed by its community of stakeholders who can propose and vote on protocol changes.”

