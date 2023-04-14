Lido Staked ETH Price Hits $2,113.48 on Top Exchanges (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,113.48 or 0.06852104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $12.57 billion and approximately $94.87 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,949,692 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

