Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.53 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $12.53 billion and approximately $82.51 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,104.90 or 0.06829989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,954,569 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

