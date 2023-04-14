Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $53.48 Million

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Lido wstETH has a market capitalization of $948.41 million and approximately $53.48 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for $2,352.72 or 0.07627747 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lido wstETH has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido wstETH Token Profile

Lido wstETH launched on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token’s balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It’s a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don’t support rebasable tokens.

The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user’s wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.

The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

