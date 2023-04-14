Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Update

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 35,550.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Light Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of LGSXY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,826. Light has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79.
Light Company Profile
