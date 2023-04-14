Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

Linde Stock Performance

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LIN opened at $361.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.23. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $364.14. The company has a market capitalization of $178.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

