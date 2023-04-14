Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Up 17.8% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $119.77 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 780,865,231 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 780,817,574.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0044061 USD and is up 6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $285.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
