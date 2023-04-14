Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.28

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.28 and traded as low as C$25.96. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$25.99, with a volume of 728,654 shares traded.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 18.13, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.25.

In related news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 20,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.52, for a total transaction of C$653,749.56. In other news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 20,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.52, for a total value of C$653,749.56. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 16,565 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.25, for a total transaction of C$534,221.25. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

