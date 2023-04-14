Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Down 6.7%

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.84 and last traded at $22.84. Approximately 127,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 356,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 6.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.36). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 3.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

