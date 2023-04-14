Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Livent in a research note issued on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Livent’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Livent’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

LTHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Shares of LTHM opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Livent has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.28 million. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Livent by 46.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 27.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 18.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 7.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

