LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.41

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.41 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 24.18 ($0.30). LMS Capital shares last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

LMS Capital Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.62. The firm has a market cap of £19.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,225.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LMS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.