Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$140.00 at National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $93.52 on Monday. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $95.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.11.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

