Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 385.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 3,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Shares of LMT opened at $488.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $476.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

