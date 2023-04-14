Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

LMT traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $487.93. 98,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,522. The company has a market cap of $124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.