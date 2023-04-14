LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000502 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LooksRare has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $72.57 million and $5.23 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

