Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $72,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after buying an additional 167,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $650,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,651 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $389,031,000 after purchasing an additional 58,983 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $201.91. 412,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,713. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

