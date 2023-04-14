LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial comprises 2.5% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.23% of LPL Financial worth $39,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,336,000 after acquiring an additional 860,943 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,183,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after buying an additional 362,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after buying an additional 338,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8,956.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,322,000 after buying an additional 266,817 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LPLA traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.17. The stock had a trading volume of 239,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,365. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.47 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.83%. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.52%.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.89.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

