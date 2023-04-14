LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Cut to $230.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut LPL Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.89.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

LPLA stock opened at $199.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.34. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $165.47 and a twelve month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.83%. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,799,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 56.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,336,000 after purchasing an additional 860,943 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $117,183,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,981,000 after acquiring an additional 362,953 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

